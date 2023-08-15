Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed Dr. Hakeem Babatunde Shittu as Chairman of the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB).
The Governor also appointed a new member, Hon. Babatunde Jimoh Adewale to complete the seven-man membership of the Board.
The appointment was announced in a statement issued on Tuesday by Mr. Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Sanwo-Olu.
The composition of LASUBEB is:
1. Dr. Hakeem Babatunde Shittu – Chairman
2. Dr. Saheed Oladapo Ibikunle – Member
3. Mr. Adebayo Adefuye – Member
4. Mrs. Serifat Abiodun Adedoyin – Member
5. Mrs. Sijuade Amudalat Idowu-Tiamiyu – Member
6. Mr. Owolabi Jamiu Falana – Member
7. Hon. Babatunde Jimoh Adewale – Member
Governor Sanwo-Olu congratulated all the appointees and implored them to continue to contribute their quota to the growth and development of the education sector and the incumbent administration’s vision for a Greater Lagos.
