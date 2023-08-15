The Acting Governor of the CBN says President Bola Tinubu has approved drastic measures that will immediately reverse the current momentum in the foreign exchange market.

He says President Tinubu is very concerned about the developments in the FOREX, and it’s impact on the ordinary Nigerians, he said the President seeks to improve the liquidity in the market with the New measures that will rolled out by the country’s apex bank.

The acting CBN Governor also strongly warned speculators involved in round tripping that this measures will put them out of business and Incur loses for them.

He insists that the exchange rate in the official market has been relatively stable and blamed the instability on speculative demand by people.