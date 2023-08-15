Following the murder of a young nurse by unknown assailants in Ibadan, some members of her community are want the government to unravel the mystery behind the killing and bring the perpetrators to book.

Few days ago, the tragic news of the murder of a graduate nurse named Boluwatife Omoniyi spread like wildfire in Ibadan.

Reports say the young graduate who was inducted into the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria had gone to celebrate her induction in a nightclub only for her lifeless body to be found on the roadside, disemboweled.

The incident has left the family in rude shock that on our visit to their home, it looked deserted.

We could only find these goats roaming freely, giving the impression that no one had ever inhabited the place.

But some neighbours revealed to me that the mother was taken out of the house to a relative’s house immediately the unfortunate incident happened.

Oluwasegun a close friend of the deceased who is yet to get over the shock revealed how the late Boluwatife testified in church having graduated a Sunday before the incident – not knowing that was her last.

Other residents say that her father had relocated to South Africa and her mother left to cater for Boluwatife and her siblings schooling while sustaining the family with her meager salary from her teaching job.

Reacting to the news of her death through a statement, the club where she reportedly went, denied that the incident happened within its premises, and would not take responsibility for such incident.

Meanwhile the Police said investigations are ongoing and perpetrators would be brought to book in due course.

While investigations are still on to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the young graduate, concerned individuals want the police to do everything to bring the killers of Boluwatife to book to stand as deterrent to others planning such heinous crime.