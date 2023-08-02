Organised labour in Nigeria will on Thursday hold a strategic meeting to decide its next line of action.

A leading labour official confided in TVC News that the protest is put on hold to allow the intervention of the Senate.

A statement issued by the two leading labour centres at the end of Wednesday’s rally thanked Nigerians for speaking in one voice.

Labour also appreciated the meeting with President Bola Tinubu and expressed hope that it would fast track the realisation of its demands.

Both Congresses also confirmed receipt of a contempt of court charge as they directed their members to besiege the court on the day of hearing.