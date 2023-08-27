Wife of Ondo State Governor, Betty Ayanwu-Akeredolu has stressed the need to help the girl-child soar above primordial limitations, towards restoring abundant pride to the female folks.

The Ondo first lady spoke at the closing ceremony of the 2023 BEMORE Summer Boot Camp for 300 young girls in the state.

This is the closing ceremony of the sixth edition of BEMORE Summer Boot Camp in Ondo State, where three hundred girls from various backgrounds participated in the programme.

BEMORE is the brain child of the wife of the State Governor, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu.

It is designed to build future female technology leaders, provide life enhancing skills and nurture the culture of entrepreneurial adventure.

Some of the participants, including this 10-year-old girl, relieve their experiences at the camp.

The Ondo first lady, who spoke at the event through a recorded audio, said Bemore thrives on building capacity, as well as lives.

The State Acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa said the programme has enhanced skills of many girls in various fields.