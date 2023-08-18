In Kaduna state about 500,000 poor Vulnerable Persons are set to benefit from a Mass Housing intervention by the Qatar charity foundation.

The initiative which is in partnership with the Kaduna state government comes at a time when the state government is trying to bridge the housing deficit gap in the state.

Gov. Sani also Extended Condolences to Zazzau Emirate in the Wake of Zaria Mosque Collapse.

Top officials from the Kaduna State Government, the Embassy of the State of Qatar, and Qatar Charity come together to mark the groundbreaking ceremony of the Qatar Sanabil Projects.

This initiative will oversee the construction of Mass Housing for the Less Privileged in Kaduna State, as well as the development of the Kaduna Economic City.

The Mass Housing Project aims to provide housing, clinics, shops, farmlands, and empowerment opportunities to the less privileged, embodying a commitment to uplifting the community.

Governor Uba Sani lauds the Embassy of Qatar and the SANABIL project for keying into the business friendly environment of the state.

Following this, the governor paid a visit to Zaria to offer condolences to the emir over the collapse of a section of the Zaria Central Mosque.

He announced a pledge of 15 million Naira to support the victims and the families of the deceased.

In unity and solidarity, the governor is standing with Zazau Emirate and the whole Zaria community during these challenging times.

