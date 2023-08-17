The federal government has arraigned the suspended governor of the central bank, Godwin Emefiele over alleged illegal procurement of vehicles.Mr Emefiele is currently before Justice Hamza Muazu of the FCT high court in Maitama on a 20-count charge of illegal procurement of 98 vehicles and armoured buses to the tune of N6.9billion

Counsel to the federal government, Abubakar Mohammed has prayed the court for an adjournment due to the absence of the second defendant Sa’adatu Yaro from the court, who suddenly took ill.

Counsel to Mr Emefiele, Kehind Akinlolu also informed the court that he would like an audience with his client.

Justice Hamza Muazu subsequently adjourned till 23rd August 2023 for arraignment.