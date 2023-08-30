The governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has advocated for increased support for educators. He underlined how important teacher wellbeing is to real progress.

The governor asserted that the country lacks direction without the assistance of teachers during his speech at the 9th (7th Quadrennial) Conference of delegates of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Anambra State chapter, at the Anambra Teachers’ House in Awka.

Professor Soludo reiterated that one can predict the future of any nation when a cursory look is taken at the quality of teachers and teaching.

Governor Soludo argued that teaching is a dignified profession, and that teachers should be hired on merit rather than “who knows who,” with Anambra leading the way in its latest recruiting effort.

The Governor praised Anambra teachers for outstanding performances and awards in various contests, assuring that the current administration recognizes the critical role of teachers in development.

Speaking on the theme of the event; Petrol Subsidy Removal, its impact on the teacher and learner, and the way forward, Governor Soludo stressed that truthfully, Nigeria is presently going through long overdue changes, pointing out that the subsidy has been a scam over the years.

He praised President Bola Tinubu for having the fortitude to abolish the subsidy, noting that the country had been living above its means for many years.

Chairman of the Anambra State NUT,Mrs. Nonye Chibueze, thanked the Governor for prioritizing education and teachers.

Mrs Chibueze encouraged the Governor, among other things, to hire more teachers for the public primary and secondary school systems.