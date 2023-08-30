The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), says as of August 28, 2023, 102.39 million Nigerians have received their National Identification Number (NIN).

The Commission revealed this in its NIN enrolment data, which also showed that enrolment for the ID number had failed to pick up after stalling in July.

The total enrolment count in August was 743, 085, which is slightly higher than the 634,603 registered in July of this year.

Enrollments in the last two months were modest, given that the database had grown by an average of 1 million in the previous months.

However, with the recent appointment of a new Director-General, Abisoye Coker-Odusote, NIMC stated that it has begun working to hasten the issuing of the digital identification token in line with President Bola Tinubu’s led administration’s renewed hope agenda.

According to NIMC data, Lagos State maintained the top rank by having the most enrolments in the country, with 11.17 million Nigerians enrolled.

This was followed by Kano State, which recorded 9.07 million register.

The two most populous states in Nigeria, according to the data from the National Bureau of Statistics, have maintained the lead in NIN enrolment since the beginning of the exercise.

In terms of the gender distribution of the enrollees, the NIMC data reveals that 58.15 million, representing 56.8% of Nigerians so far captured in the NIN database are male. On the flip side, 44.23 million, representing 43.2% of the total enrollees are female.

Aside from Lagos and Kano, other states that made the top ten in terms of the number of enrolments include Kaduna with 6.3 million; Ogun with 4.3 million; Oyo with 3.9 million; Katsina 3.5 million; FCT with 3.4 million; Rivers 3 million; Bauchi 2.7 million and Delta which also recorded 2.7 million.

NIMC data shows that the 10 states with the lowest NIN issued are Akwa-Ibom 1.7 million, Imo 1.7 million, Kogi 1.7 million; Enugu 1.64 million, Yobe 1.6 million, Taraba 1.47 million, Cross River 1.17 million, Ekiti 1 million, Ebonyi 818,173, and Bayelsa 642,233.

The country’s ability to reach the World Bank’s target under the Digital Identification for Development (ID4D) programme may be hampered further by a slowdown in enrollments in August. Nigeria is anticipated to have issued 148 million NIN by June 2024, according to the project parameters.

Even with a monthly enrollment rate of 1 million, Nigeria is unlikely to fulfill the deadline, which is now less than a year away.

Aside from giving NIN to 148 million Nigerians by 2024, the Bank has set other goals such as distributing NIN to at least 65 million female Nigerians by June 1, 2024, and 50 million NIN to children under the age of 16.