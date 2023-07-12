Speaker of the House of representatives Tajuddeen Abass led principal officers of the lower legislative to meet Vice President Kashim Shettima at the State House in Abuja.

The meeting between the Lawmakers and the Vice President was behind closed doors, but when the Speaker spoke to joilurnalists after the meeting, he said the sole purpose of their visitation was to introduce the officers of the house of reps to the Vice President and the same will also be replicated in the coming days to President Bola Tinubu.

The Speaker also denied any rift between the house of representatives and the All Progressives Congress, he says the misunderstanding caused by the appointment of Principal Officers was not international and insists they have no problem with the Party Chairman or the party.