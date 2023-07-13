Individuals and corporations have been challenged to work with the government and non-governmental organizations to help the underprivileged in society.

Ifeyinwa Ejezie, district Governor of the Rotary Club of Gbagada, Lagos state, made the call at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital during the club’s visit to give drugs and other medical supplies.

Drugs, mosquito nets amongst other medical materials worth millions of naira were donated to the Lagos state teaching hospital.

These medical relief materials were given by the rotary club of Gbagada , Lagos state to help improve the management and treatment of maternal and child cases.

Advertisement

Members of the rotary club maintained that the goal and objective of the gesture is to assist in providing medical attention to the poor and needy who are exposed to ailments.

The Chief Medical Director of the teaching hospital, Prof. Adetokunbo Fabamwo says it will facilitate the treatment of the vulnerable ones.

The Club says it will continue to support the needy in the country.