Goddy Nnadi becomes 14th Governor of Rotary district 9125

The Rotary Club International Maitama, District 9125, has assured Nigerians of plans to raise one million dollars, for community development projects across the country.

District Governor Goddy Nnadi revealed this during an event to officially inaugurate him as the fourteenth Governor.

Over the years, past administrations have set out to provide community development projects across the country, but have been unable to cover all nooks and crannies in the country.

It has fallen on non governmental organisations to try fill up noticeable gaps in community development.

The Rotary Club International has taken the lead in this providing amenities that have made an impact in the communities they have touched.

The Rotary Club International Maitama, District 9125, has decided to assist in Abuja by raising funds to ensure that community development projects are effectively carried out.

At a ceremony organised in Abuja the immediate last District Governor, Ayoola Oyedokun, handed over the flag of authority to the fourteenth District Governor, Goddy Nnadi.

Goddy Nnadi who already has already planned out, what his tenure will set out to achieve said his four goals are-building a twenty four hour hospital, promoting girl child education, collaborating with the National blood bank system to ensure hospitals don’t run out of blood, and curbing open defecation .

Other club leaders agree that there is an urgent need to embark on more impactful projects across the country that will outlast the tenures of successive District Governors.