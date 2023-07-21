The former Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike is one of those prominently touted as likely to be among the ministerial appointees to form President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet.

Some members of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State have expressed their support for this insisting the former Governor delivered the state for the APC despite being from the opposition party.

This is further strengthened by the withdrawal of electoral petition by a Candidate of the APC Chisom Dike against the Peoples Democratic Party candidate in the state.

Rivers State is Nigeria’s fourth most populous state, with 3.77 percent of the 93 million total registered voters ahead of the February election after Lagos at 7.57 percent; Kano at 6.34 per cent; and Kaduna at 4.65 percent.

This makes it one of the swing states in Nigerian elections.

With the increase in voter registration by 9 percent from 2019, Rivers played a major role in securing a win for the APC in the presidential election.

Some APC stalwarts in the state have lauded Nyesom Wike for his support even as the APC struggled in Rivers State.

It is why Candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Eleme Oyigbo Federal constituency in Rivers state, Chisom Dike withdrew his petition at the Tribunal.

Mr Dike, disclosed that his withdrawal is in the spirit of service, as the constituency needs good governance.

As many continue to drum support for former governor Nyesom Wike, what is more surprising is the support he is getting from the APC in Rivers state.