Poor governance and Leadership, financing have been identified as key factors hindering access to water, sanitation and hygiene in Nigeria.

Esther Omopariola reports that this formed part of the discussions at the 4th edition of the Lagos international water conference.

The conference seeks to facilitate dialogue and share knowledge on improving access to safely managed water sanitation and hygiene by 2030.

Renowned speakers from both the public and private sectors gave valuable insights into the challenges faced in achieving sustainable access to sanitation and hygiene services in Lagos. They also explored potential solutions to change the existing narrative.