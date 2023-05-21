May 28 every year is Menstrual Hygiene Day. It is an annual awareness day to highlight the importance of good menstrual hygiene management at a global level.

Ahead this years commemoration, touch hope foundation embarked on a sensitization campaign to Saapade Grammar School and Isara Secondary School in Ogun state to promote menstrual hygiene among girls in the schools.

Represented by Busayo Soyebo, chairperson of Touch hope Foundation, Kemi Kuku says in order to manage their menstrual experiences safely and with dignity, it is important girls have access to reliable, accurate and comprehensive information about menstruation from the school, family and relevant stakeholders.

She urged parents to support their girls during their menstrual period and ensure this biological process does not affect their education while it lasts.