Former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has been appointed Global Advisor to Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet.

GEAPP is an alliance of philanthropy, local entrepreneurs, governments, and technology, policy, and financing partners.

According to the organization’s website, its common aim is to help developing countries transition to a clean energy, pro-growth paradigm that assures universal energy access, ushering in a new era of inclusive economic prosperity.

In a series of tweets, Osinbajo declared his new position.

He said his commitment has always been to drive economic growth and support developing nations.

He added that GEAPP in such a short period have demonstrated a commitment to support developing countries’ shift to a clean energy using models that ensure universal energy access as well as drive economic growth, generate jobs & sustainable livelihoods and meet urgent climate goals.