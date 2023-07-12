Members of the Lagos state House of Assembly have restated the urgent need for State Police.

The lawmakers made this call during plenary session on Tuesday where they argued that the move will tackle security challenges in all parts of the country.

It was the first Plenary of the Lagos 10th Assembly since it’s proclamation and declaration on the 6th of June.

The lawmakers settled down to the day’s business, calling on the federal government to consider a long standing request made by house on the need for State Police as one critical way to address the rising insecurity in the country.

Recalling some of the recent attacks on communities in some states of the federation, they are demanding a constitutional amendment to accommodate State Police.

They want the state security operatives to be well equipped for a better community policing of the state.