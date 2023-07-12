Over a hundred and ninety illegal crude oil refining sites have been destroyed by operatives under the Central Naval Command in the last three months.

Rear Admiral Ibrahim Shettima made this known as he handed over leadership to the new Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command, Rear Admiral Umar Chugali in Yenagoa.

This will be the second handover ceremony at the Central Naval Command in Yenagoa this year.

Rear Admiral Ibrahim Shettima, the outgoing Flag Officer Commanding, is leaving after nearly three months in office.

He passed over command to Rear Admiral Umar Chugali, the Central Naval Command’s 14th officer in command.

Following the signing of the transfer notes, the CNC Flag is presented to the New FOC, who vows to work with all appropriate authorities to execute the command’s mandate.

Rear Admiral Ibrahim Shettima has been named Director of Plans at the Defense Headquarters in Abuja.