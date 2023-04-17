A change of Baton has taken place at the headquarters of the Central Naval command, Bayelsa as Rear Admiral Idi Abbas hands over the reins of leadership to Rear Admiral Ibrahim Shettima who is now the new flag officer commanding in Yenagoa.

Upon assumption of office, the new FOC reads the riot act to individuals with intent to perpetrate Illegal old bunkering and other nefarious activities along the waterways in the Niger Delta region.

The outgoing flag officer commanding Rear Admiral Idi Abbas is accompanied by his incoming counterparts Rear Admiral

Ibrahim Shettima as he performs his final duties as the flag officer commanding Central naval Command in Yenagoa.

A farewell parade was held in his honour by four divisions of both senior and Junior officers for the successful completion

of his 14-month stay as head of the command.

Reading out some of his accomplishment, he said within the period under review, about 545 264 barrels and 850 sacks containing stolen crude oil were intercepted and denied the crude oil tips.

A total of 2056 illegal refining sites were deactivated, these modest but impactful achievements will have not been possible without the support and purposeful leadership of the chief of the naval staff.

Idi Abbas used the opportunity to appreciate the people of Bayelsa state for their continued cooperation with the command.

The occasion was crowned with the raising of the new flag and the signing of official documents to mark the handover to the new leadership.

The new FOC hopes to build on the already existing operations of the command to maintain peace in the oil Rich region.