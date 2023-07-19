Former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike says he has no regrets about his choice of who to support in the 2023 general election.

He defended his political decisions when the Inter Party Advisory Council visited him at his home in Port Harcourt.

From the primaries and the campaign up until Election Day, the former governor of Rivers State took positions that caused controversy not just within his party but also across the country.

At that time, members of the Inter Party Advisory Council were counted amongst groups that were vocal and visible in their support for him.

If given a chance to go back in time, the former Rivers governor, says he would form the same alignments and fight the same cause.

Now that the election is over, other political parties who rallied support for the Peoples Democratic Party believe that there is still a lot for them to contribute to the Similayi Fubara government.

Mr Nyesom Wike commended the group for endorsing the PDP during the campaigns.

He added the State government would not turn its back on anyone who can add value to the administration.

The Inter Party Advisory Council commended Mr Wike for what they described as his outstanding performance in the development of Rivers State as a 2-term Governor.