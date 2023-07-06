Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has signed an executive Order restructuring the state civil service and government Ministries from twenty eight to sixteen.The move is to help Government perform optimally, cut cost of Governance, reduce wastages and eliminate duplication of functions

The Executive Order was signed at the Government House, Gusau.

The measure will also afford each of the local government opportunity to be represented in the state executive council

This was Confirmed in a press statement made available to Newsmen by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on media and publicity, Sulaiman Bala Idris

The newly approved ministries includes that of Agriculture, Budget and Planning, Science and Technology, Environment and Natural Resources, Finance, Health, and Commerce, Trade and Industry

Advertisement

Others are Information and Culture, Justice, Housing and Urban Development, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Religious Affairs, Women Affairs and Social Development, Works and Infrastructure, Youth and Sport, Internal Security and Home Affairs

In a related development, Governor Dauda Lawal has also approved the appointment of Ahmad Aliyu Liman as the new head of Service

Mr. Liman held from Gusau Local government area and until his appointment he was the permanent secretary, Ministry of Justice, Zamfara State.

This development is coming a few days after Governor Dauda Lawal paid all outstanding salaries of civil servants owed by the Matawalle’s Administration including that of June which happens to be the first salary Mr. Lawal approved for payment as the state Governor.