Former Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle has consoled with the family of former Member of the House of Representatives, representing Gummi/Bukkuyum Federal Constituency, in Zamfara Mohammed Sani Takori over the death of his Son, Zaharadeen Takori Gummi.

Zahraddeen Gummi died on Saturday, 29th July, 2023 in Abuja after a protracted illness

Ex- Governor Matawalle paid the condolence visit at the Abuja residence of of the former Lawmaker

The former Zamfara Governor in a press statement signed by his aid, Lawal Umar Maradun described the death as a big lost and tragic

Late. Zaharadeen was described as a vibrant and promising young person, charming personality, academic prowess and leadership qualities among others

“The aim of my visit here is to Console with the family of Hon. Mohammed Takori over the lost of their beloved son” Mr. Matawalle said.

” As a father, I acknowledged the enormous grief and pains that accompanies the loss of a child, therefore, I offered prayers for this family especially at this trying time” he added.

Responding, the deceased father Mr. Takori thanked former Governor Bello Matawalle for the Condolence visit and described him as a true leader and father of all

Late. Zaharadeen Takori Gummi has since been buried according to Islamic rite.