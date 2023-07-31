The President of the United Church of Christ In Nigeria known as HEKAN, Reverend Amos Kiri has charged Members of the church General Council and the Christian family as whole to be Security conscious at all times.

He says the upsurge in Criminal activities across the country calls for vigilant.

Reverend Kiri stated this at an extraordinary General Council Meeting of the church, held at HEKAN Headquarters, in Kaduna

He appealed to authorities concern to rise to their responsibility and protect the lives and properties of citizens.

The economy hardship in the country was another area Dr. Kiri enjoin the members to endure, adding that the pain will soon be a thing of the past as God is in the Business of changing the negative story of Nigeria.

Three principal officers of the church at the national level were also elected by the council during the meeting

Those elected are Reverend Jibrailu Wobiya as vice president, Reverend Acts Yunana, General Secretary and Reverend Nenrot Nannim as Assistant General Secretary

The vice president – elect Reverend Jibrailu Wobiya is currently the Principal of Aleiyideno Memorial Bible Institute, Gubuchi in Makarfi Local Government area of Kaduna state

Aleiyideno Memorial Bible Institute is owned by HEKAN Church and has trained and produced pastors over the years

The General Secretary – elect Reverend Acts Yunana is also the current Chairman of HEKAN District Church Council, Ungwan Rimi, Kaduna, while the Assistant General Secretary – elect. Reverend Nenrot Nannim is the Chairman of HEKAN District Church Council, Abuja

The newly elected officials will assume office on 1st January, 2024 and ends their tenure in December, 2028

There was no election in the office of the President as the current president, Reverend Dr. Amos Kiri still have three years to complete his tenure.

The election was conducted by the Chairman, HEKAN Board of Trustees who was also a former President of the church, Reverend Jesse Adamu alongside HEKAN Legal adviser Barrister Sam Abgu among others.

The HEKAN President Dr. Kiri applaud the Council for the maturity exhibited before, during and after the election.

He described the election as smooth and further thanked the council for the usual Cooperation and urge them to pray and also help the elected officials in the discharge of their constitutional responsibility.

Leadership according to Kiri is not an easy task, but with prayers, positive advice, dedication and determination leaders will succeed

He prayed God to bless all especially the election coordinator, Rev. Jesse Adamu who also doubles as the chairman, HEKAN Board of Trustees.

In his acceptance speech, the General Secretary elect, Reverend Acts Yunana who spoke on behalf of other elected leaders seek for prayers, Support and encouragement from members of the Council and HEKAN at large.

He assures of their readiness to put in their best and wealth of experience when they assume office.

Reverend Acts also thanked the council members for the confidence they have in them and ask God for direction to lead his People.

Reverend Jibrailu Wobiya, the vice president -elect will succeed Reverend Emmanuel Nama who will round off his tenure, December 2023 and Reverend Acts Yunana, the General Secretary – elect will succeed Reverend Musa Yahaya who will also vacate office same period while Reverend Nenrot Nannim the assistant General Secretary – elect will succeed Reverend Acts Yunana who is currently the assistant General Secretary.

The election was conducted peacefully without rancour.