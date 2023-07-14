Founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk has announced the launch of an artificial intelligence-focused company xAI.

Musk will lead the company, which will collaborate with X (Twitter), Tesla, and other companies to discover the true nature of the cosmos.

The team consists of a dozen employees, and the website declares that xAI’s goal is to move toward its mission. xAI is seen as a competitor to ChatGPT, which Musk has been hinting to for months. Musk hopes to build a name for himself in the artificial intelligence (AI) area by launching xAI.

Mr Musk has expressed his concerns about OpenAI‘s ChatGPT, a viral chatbot, for its potential to spew biased or sexist responses.

Advertisement

He had teased his new AI venture, TruthGPT, aiming to create a “maximum truth-seeking AI” focused on understanding the universe.

Musk is optimistic that TruthGPT can outperform ChatGPT by offering accurate and unbiased information for informed decision-making. TruthGPT aims to offer a superior and dependable information source, surpassing existing options in accuracy and reliability.

Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter is facing an uncertain future after the launch of Meta’s rival app Threads.

Threads have gained 100 million sign-ups in less than a week, while reports of Twitter’s usage declining have surfaced. Musk’s controversial policy changes, staff cuts, and inflammatory remarks have alienated some users and advertisers.