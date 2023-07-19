Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has announced the 2023 edition of the annual National Diaspora day where President Bola Tinubu is expected to give a special address.

This year’s edition aims to encourage Nigerians in Diaspora to continue to invest in Nigeria’s sustainable growth.

Nigerians have continued to record great feats in different fields abroad, from education, health, sports, even to leadership, media and entertainment.

These feats deserve recognition and appreciation from the Nigerian government.

This is what informed the annual commemoration of the National Diaspora Day.

Nigeria is set to host the 17th edition.

The Chairman of the commission appreciates government policies that impact on remittances.

Blood pressure monitors and cash gifts are part of the donations by NIDO Europe for hospitals and NGOs in Nigeria.

About 500 people are expected to attend the event physically and over 10 thousand virtually