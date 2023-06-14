Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has enjoin members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly to unite and work for the good and interest of the state.

He says politics is over and it’s time to put aside difference and work together to rescue the state

Governor Lawal stated this when he met the lawmakers on familiarization visit at the Council Chamber, in Government House, Gusau

The 7th Zamfara State House of Assembly was inaugurated on Tuesday and presiding officers were also elected.

Advertisement

A thirty nine year old Bilyaminu Ibrahim Moriki representing Zurmi North Constituency was elected Speaker of the Seventh Assembly unopposed

The Zamfara Governor urge the parliamentarians to maintain constructive partnership with the executive arm of government for rapid Development

“I want to use this opportunity to congratulate you all for being sworn in as the 7th state lawmakers” Dauda said.

“The constitutional assignment which you were elected to do is an enormous task. I assure you that my administration is an eager partner with the legislative arm and we must work in harmony to sustain the partnership for us to reach the promise land” he added.

“Zamfara is faced with serious challenges, ranging from Insecurity to decay in the educational system, among other key issues of concern, my Administration is committed to addressing the menace and your support is paramount”

Advertisement

“Politics is over, it is time to unite and infuse ideas in making Zamfara State great.” he tell the Lawmakers

Responding,, the Speaker of the House, Bilyaminu Isma’il Moriki says the 7th Assembly is committed to give maximum support and cooperate to the executive arm for the betterment of the state.

Zamfara State House of Assembly has twenty four Members from across the fourteen Local Government areas

The people’s Democratic Party has Seventeen Members while the All Progressive Congress, APC has seven.