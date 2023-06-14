Eritrea has recently re-joined the East African regional bloc, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), after a 16-year hiatus.

The country’s Information Minister, Yemane Meskel, announced via Twitter that Eritrea had “resumed its activity” and had taken its seat at the ongoing IGAD summit in Djibouti.

The executive secretary of the regional grouping, Workneh Gebeyehu, expressed his delight at the return of Eritrea’s Foreign Minister, Osman Saleh, to the meeting.

Eritrea had suspended its membership of IGAD in 2007 in protest against Ethiopia’s military intervention in Somalia and alleged manipulation of the organisation by external forces.

IGAD is comprised of eight member states, including Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Uganda.

This development is significant for the region, as Eritrea’s re-entry into IGAD could potentially lead to increased cooperation and collaboration among member states. It also presents an opportunity for Eritrea to engage in regional discussions and contribute to the development of the East African community.