President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday announced the suspension of the central bank governor, Godwin Emefiele with immediate effect.See

In a letter by the Office of the Government of the Federation, the president also directed the suspended CBN to hand over to the Deputy governor, Operations, Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi.

Below is a brief biography of the acting CBN governor, Adebisi Shonubi.

Shonubi holds double Masters Degree respectively in Business Administration and Mechanical Engineering, from University of Lagos.

He is a banker with over 30 years professional experience.

Prior to his appointment as Deputy Governor in the Central Bank of Nigeria, he was the Managing Director/CEO in the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System PLC from 2012 – 2018.

Before his appointment as the Managing Director NIBSS PLC, Mr. Shonubi was Executive Director, Information Technology and Operations at Union Bank of Nigeria Plc; a member of the Board of Union Homes and Director, Information Technology and Corporate Services in Renaissance Securities Nigeria limited, with responsibility for the Group’ s IT infrastructure in Africa

Between 1999 and 2007, he worked in MBC International as Deputy General Manager and supervised their IT operational platforms, served in First City Monument Bank Limited as Vice President and in Ecobank Nigeria Limited as Executive Director.

Shonubi also had a stint with Citibank Nigeria Limited as its Head, Treasury Operations (1990-1993).

He has served on a number of sub-committees of the Bankers’Committee, including the Ethics and Professionalism sub-committee