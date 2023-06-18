An appeal has gone the Federal Government to consider the delegation of constitutional roles to traditional rulers in Nigeria to foster cultural preservation and enhance grassroots governance for national development.

Stakeholders and traditional leaders made the call at a traditional function held at Orile Igbon in Oyo state.

The Olugbon of Orile Igbon Oba Francis Alao on his part believes l traditional rulers hold influential roles the society, act as custodians of customs, values, and traditions and so they should be accorded more recognition like it is done in other parts of the world.

He commended President Bola Tinubu’s commendable recent efforts towards national development, saying Nigerians will soon begin to feel the impact of the policies.