The Federal high court sitting in Awka has affirmed that only the president has the power to remove the inspector general of police from office.

Justice F Riman had in a previous judgment in a suit filed by Okechukwu Nwafor held that the IGP having reach the mandatory 60 years ceases to be a police officer by law.

Justice Riman however overruled himself after finding out that the IGP was not served with the originating processes.

He held that the suit filed by the plaintiff is a nullity and his earlier judgment set aside.

He maintained that the judgment of the federal high court Abuja, delivered on 21st February 2023, by justice James Omotosho remains valid.

Justice Omotosho had held that the appointment and tenure of the Inspector General cannot be subsumed under section 11(2) of the police Act

It is a special office and the IGP as occupant of that office is entitled to enjoy his four year tenure except he is removed by the President.

His attainment of age of retirement or years of service is immaterial to his enjoyment of his four year tenure.