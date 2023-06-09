The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has announced the constitution of a 68-member Presidential Advisory Council, to evolve programmes and policies that will move Igbo land forward.

This forms part of the resolutions reached at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Enugu

The President General informed that the statutory standing committees of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo will soon be constituted.

Since assumption of office of Dr Iwuanyanwu, he has been demonstrating enormous zeal, commitment, sacrifice and responsibility in repositioning the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization to an enviable height.

This was contained in a statement made available to Newsmen by the National Publicity Secretary of Ohaneze Ndigbo worldwide, Alex OGBONNA, notes that the new PG’s administration will continue to advance Igbo cause in Nigeria through the involvement and engagement of the best Igbo brains and hands in reclaiming the pride of place for the Igbo in Nigeria.

It will be recalled that few days ago, Dr Iwuanyanwu held fruitful discussions with leaders of various Igbo groups as well as Igbo clergy to find a middle ground for moving the organization forward and resolve the challenges besetting Ohanaeze.

The various Igbo leaders and clergymen expressed immense delight for the awesome initiatives in Ohanaeze and pledged their support to the Iwuanyanwu administration.

Dr. Iwuanyanwu used the occasion to recapitulate his inaugural speech which touched on programmes that will transform the Igbo territory into an economic hub capable of attracting businesses from all parts of the world.

The policy framework spans the reactivation of cement industry at Nkalagu, reactivation of coal industry at Enugu; power, agriculture, health, transportation, security, investment development corporation, education, sports, culture, tourism and others.

The Ohanaeze PG lamented what has held the Igbo down, described it as inability to harness the abundant resources and the enormous potentials that God has endowed in the

He enjoined the Igbo that with the unity of purpose, the Igbo land will be a tourist destination that posts wealth creation and prosperity, while soliciting the cooperation of the people in order for him to actualize his vision for a new Igbo land.

Members of the PAC include the following, Former Secretary General of the Commonwealth Emeka Anyaoku(ANAMBRA), General Ike Nwachukwu (RTD.) (Abia), former Governor of old Anambra state Jim Nwobodo, Imo state Governor Hope Uzodimma and his Anambra state counterpart Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo among others.