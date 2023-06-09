Heavily armed security personnel stormed the private residence of former Zamfara state Governor, Bello Matawalle in Gusau the state capital and his hometown Maradun local government area and moved out several Vehicles.

A Source told TVC NEWS that the security operatives consist of police and the DSS in their large number forced their way into the house Friday afternoon and Towed out vehicles numbering about twenty to move them to 78 mobile police base, in Maradun

Efforts to speak to the police authorities in Zamfara proves abortive as the phone line of the public relations Officer Yazid Abubakar is not connecting after several attempts.

It would be recalled that Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal who succeeded Ex- Governor Bello Matawalle had during his inaugural speech on may 29th says he inherited almost an empty treasury, adding that the former Governor, Bello Matawalle cart away official vehicles in his possession.

Immediate past Governor, Bello Matawalle has been out of the Zamfara state since before the end of his tenure on may the 29th.