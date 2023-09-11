Federal Collage of Education, Technical Gusau in Zamfara says is collaborating with Security agencies to establish Security outpost within the school for the safety of students and staff.

Adequate Security In the school according to the Provost, Dr. Hauwa Abdulkadir will increase Girl Child enrollment, improve learning and revitalize Education in Northern Nigeria.

She appeal to Local Government Councils to provide Scholarship for the girl child as she Promise to do more in sensitizing parents and guardians on the importance of girl child Education.

Dr. Hauwa’u further expresses confidence that the Tinubu’s administration is committed to reviving the Education Sector.

Federal Collage Of Education, Technical Gusau is the only female Technical Tartiary Institution in northern Nigeria and is currently undergoing physical upgrade.

The Provost enjoin the host Community to assist in keeping watch on the infrastructures put in place and consider it as their own.

