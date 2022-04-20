Breaking News

Governor Udom announces members of Presidential Campaign Council

Governor Udom announces members of Presidential Campaign Council Bola Bolawole and Senator Gabriel Suswam

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom, has announced Key officers of the Presidential Campaign Council to coordinate his  Presidential Project.

The development was contained in a statement signed by the Protem Director of External Communications, Ini Ememobong.

The statement reads in part “Arising from the urgent need to coordinate the pre-nomination processes for the Udom Emmanuel Presidential Project , the following people have been appointed to some critical offices, they are”:

HE Sen.Dr. Gabriel Suswam -Chairman, Campaign Council

HE Col. Habibu Shuaibu (Rtd). -Director General

Bola Bolawole- Campaign Spokesperson

Sen. Suswam is a former Governor of Benue State, Former Member of the House of Representatives and a Serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Col. Shuaibu (Rtd) is a former Governor of Plateau and Niger states and a former Chief of Staff to General Ibrahim Babangida.

He is a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party and was a Governorship Aspirant in Kano state in 2011.

Bola Bolawole holds a Masters degree in Political Science from the University of Ibadan and worked in Punch newspapers as an Editor, Chairman of the Editorial Board and Deputy Editor-in -Chief.

He has 37 unbroken years of stellar journalism practice.

The campaign organization expects the full deployment of the huge capacity, contacts and expertise of the appointees to the attainment of success.

