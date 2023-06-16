The Niger state police command says it has arrested a suspected kidnapper on his way to purchase arms and ammunitions in Lambata based on credible intelligence information with a sum of one million, two hundred and seven thousand naira.

The suspect Mohammed Bande a.k.a Kachalla, a 54 year old man from Saminaka in Lapai local council of the state was apprehended by police operatives.

In a statement released by the police public relations officer Wasiu Abiodun, during interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime adding that the money was given to him by one Gora of same village presently at large, to meet a yet-to-be-identified arms dealer at Lambata to procure AK-47 ammunition.

He further disclosed that plans are underway to apprehend the suspect’s accomplice.

Advertisement

There has been a long battle for power in Lambata where the suspect was arrested, in January this year some irate youths in the community attacked the residence of the district head Mohammed Abdulsafur who later died in the hospital.