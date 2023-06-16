Residents of Ijagba community in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, have protested against rising cases of kidnaping in their area by suspected herdsmen.

The protesters lamented that their community is now under siege following mindless killings of those abducted by the herdsmen.

They took to the protest to Akure urging security agencies to come to their rescue.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister of Ijagba community, who spoke with journalists on behalf of the community, said just three days ago, one of the illustrious indigenes of the town named Ohiremen Isaac Odeh was killed by the herdsmen, while his son Solomon Isaac Odeh was kidnapped

He also also expressed sadness over the recent kidnapping and subsequent killing of a politician, Bola Adelegbe, the younger brother of a member of House of Representatives, Timilehin Adelegbe.