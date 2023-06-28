In order to create a better, more seamless long-term experience for Waze advertisers mapping app Waze, Alphabet-owned Google says it is cutting jobs at mapping app as it merges the app’s advertising system with Google ads technology.

According to vice president and general manager of Geo at Google, Mr Christopher Philip, he says the alphabet owned company will notify advertisers and partners about the move record that Google has acquired Waze for 1.3 billion dollars.

Google announced in December that it would integrate the Waze and Google Maps teams to streamline operations, including Waze into the Google Geo division, which includes Google Maps, Google Earth, and Street View.