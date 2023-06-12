Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, a billionaire businessman who created Italy’s largest media company before transforming the political landscape has died.

Mr Berlusconi died on Monday, aged 86 years.

The larger-than-life character was Italy’s longest serving premier but was also plagued by scandal.

The Former PM died at Milan’s San Raffaele hospital, where he had been since Friday.

He suffered from leukaemia and developed a lung infection.

Four of his five children and his brother Paolo had been at his bedside, ANSA reported shortly before his death was announced.

His passing was mourned by allies and rivals alike.

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini called him “a great man and a great Italian” in a statement.

Defence Minister Guido Crosetto wrote on Twitter that Berlusconi’s death amounted to the end of an era.

Berlusconi also wielded huge influence through his television and newspaper interests. He effectively invented commercial TV in Italy. His ownership of AC Milan football club, and his sheer wealth, as Italy’s richest person for a decade.

He was acquitted on appeal on all charges related to the parties, but he was convicted for tax fraud in 2013, leading to a five-year ban on holding public office.

Despite his health woes and the relentless court battles, Berlusconi refused to relinquish control of Forza Italia and returned to frontline politics, winning a seat in the European Parliament in 2019 and in the Italian Senate last year.

While presenting himself as an elder statesman, he continued to fuel controversy, most notably with his refusal to blame his old friend Putin for the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, saying Moscow had only wanted to put “decent people” in charge of Kyiv.

There is no obvious successor to take the reins at Forza Italia, which won 8% of the vote in 2022, and allies and foes will want to poach his loyal electorate, who stuck with Berlusconi through thick and thin.