A prominent Italian journalist has been found guilty of libel after insulting Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in a television interview.

Roberto Saviano used a swear word to describe Ms Meloni while attacking her stance on migration in December 2020.

Advertisement

He has been handed a suspended fine of 1,000 euros (£864).

Despite the fact that he will only have to pay it if he commits the same offense again, campaigners argued the verdict conveyed a “chilling message” about press freedom.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, Mr Saviano said Ms Meloni’s Government had sought to “intimidate” him for calling out “lies” about migrants.

Advertisement

Meloni’s lawyer said his words were an “insult”, not criticism, accusing him of “excessive, vulgar and aggressive language“.

Mr Saviano’s lawyer said he would appeal the verdict.

Under Italian law, some defamation cases can be criminal and carry a custodial sentence up to three years in jail.