Messenger service WhatsApp faces a maximum fine of 4 million roubles (51,500) after Russia accused it of failing to delete banned content, according to state media on Friday citing a Moscow court.

Although WhatsApp’s parent firm, Meta Platforms Inc (META.O), was banned in Russia last year as a “extremist” organization, the chat software, which is extensively used in Russia, has never been threatened with legal action for failing to delete forbidden content.

What information WhatsApp has reportedly failed to destroy was not specified in the RIA article. It stated that the administrative lawsuit was brought by Roskomnadzor, the communications regulator.

Russia enacted strict new military censorship regulations at the commencement of its military campaign in Ukraine, and as a result, corporations like Google, Wikipedia, and Discord have been penalised.