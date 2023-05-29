Authorities in Italy announced Monday that four people’s bodies have been recovered after a tourist boat sank in severe winds on Lake Maggiore over the weekend.

The boat, which was carrying more than 20 visitors and crew, capsized between the villages of Sesto Calende and Arona in Northern Italy.

Although 19 people were declared safe, search operations, including water rescues, divers, and helicopters, were launched and worked overnight to find four people reported missing.

Italian firefighters said in a Monday morning statement that the bodies of all four missing people had been found.

The region experienced patches of rain and thunderstorms on Sunday. Thunderstorm warnings had been issued over the course of the weekend.

Attilio Fontana, governor of the Lombardy region where Lake Maggoire is located, identified the vessel as a 52-foot sail boat.

Lake Maggiore is the second largest lake in Italy, spanning approximately 82 square miles northwest of Milan. It is a popular tourist destination on the south side of the Alps.