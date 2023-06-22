The Nigerian Federal Capital Territory administrative (FCTA) has alerted the general public that scammers are again on the prowl, targeting top administrative officials.

According to a statement signed by Dr Jumai Ahmadu, Director, Reform Coordination Service Improvement, and made available to journalists in Abuja, unscrupulous individuals create social media accounts in the names of senior administration staff with the intent of using such accounts to lure unsuspecting members of the public into phantom contract deals or fake employment offers.

According to the statement, two LinkedIn accounts were made in 24 hours using the names of FCTA employees, all with the intention of scamming unsuspecting members of the public.

One of such was created in the name of the Permanent Secretary, while another bore the name of the Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

It therefore cautioned the general public against responding to FCTA tenders and/or job advertisements via social media.

It went on to say that the government has well-established procurement and employment systems that are not advertised on social media.

While saying that the plot was simply intended to swindle, he noted that reports have been made and security authorities are working to identify the culprits of this heinous conduct.