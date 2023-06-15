Elon Musk has recently made headlines by hiring a 14-year-old prodigy as a software engineer.

This young talent has already demonstrated exceptional skills in the field, and Musk recognised the potential for this individual to make a significant impact on his team.

The decision to hire such a young individual may seem unconventional, but Musk has always been known for his willingness to take risks and think outside the box. By bringing in fresh perspectives and diverse skill sets, he believes that his team can continue to push the boundaries of what is possible.

Kairan Quazi will join the billionaire’s firm after graduating from Santa Clara University in California later this month, where he is set to receive a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and Computer Science and Engineering.

The teenager has already completed an internship at Intel and will work on SpaceX’s Starlink team, which is building the world’s largest satellite internet network.

“I will be joining the coolest company on the planet as a software engineer on the Starlink engineering team,” he announced last week on LinkedIn.

“One of the rare companies that did not use my age as an arbitrary and outdated proxy for maturity and ability.”

His LinkedIn profile has since been removed as the business networking site requires users to be at least 16 years old.

In an Instagram post responding to the ban, Quazi said his removal from the platform was “illogical, primitive nonsense” that amounted to discrimination.

Quazi will become the youngest graduate in the US college’s 172-year history, having jumped from third grade to the community college Las Positas College when he was just nine years old.

Local media has described him as a genius and a “wonder kid” for his academic achievements, with IQ tests suggesting he is in the 99.9th percentile of the general population.