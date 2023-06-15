Intel has announced a rebranding of their CPUs in preparation for the upcoming launch of Meteor Lake.

Recently, Bernard Fernandes, the Director of Global Communications at Intel, took to Twitter to announce that the company would be making some significant branding changes to its CPUs in preparation for the launch of the Meteor Lake-based chips in 2023. Today, Intel has confirmed these changes, revealing that it will be rebranding its main consumer CPUs into the Core and Core Ultra families in the latter half of this year, coinciding with the release of the Meteor Lake chips.

This move by Intel comes less than a year after the company decided to discontinue the Pentium and Celeron branding for its mobile chips, opting instead to simply brand them as Intel Processor.

With this latest announcement, Intel is continuing its efforts to streamline its branding and make it more accessible to consumers.

The new CPU names will also ditch the “i” that’s been part of Intel’s chip brand for some time.

In addition to the Intel Core and Intel Core Ultra brands, the company says it is “evolving the Intel Evo Edition platform brand for Evo-verified designs”. Evo is the company’s name for PC laptops that pass its tests for long battery life, along with fast charging and other advanced features. It’s also launching new Intel vPro Enterprise and Intel vPro Essentials brands for business-based PCs.