Thirteen out of twenty-four Members-Elect of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly have been denied access by security operatives into the assembly complex.

The members are billed to elect a new speaker for the 7th assembly following the issuance of a proclamation by Governor Abdullahi Sule.

But counter press statement was issued in the early hours of today, postponing the inauguration for a later date.

The thirteen members-elect are said to be in support of Daniel Ogazi, of Kokona East Constituency for the position of speaker.

Eleven other members whose whereabout is unknown, are throwing their weight behind the former speaker Ibrahim Balarabe.

The Eleven members are allegedly enjoying the blessings the governor for the former speaker to emerge.