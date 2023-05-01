Quality education has been identified as a solution to Nigeria’s leadership problems.

This is according to Bishop Hassan Kukah when he spoke at the Edo Parents Summit, part of activities to mark the Edo Education Week

Gathered for the maiden edition of Edo Parents summit were parents , guardians and other stakeholders in the state.

The aim of the summit is to brainstorm on the roles of parents in sustaining the achievements of the reforms initiated in the state education sector by the present administration.

Advertisement

The special guest, Bishop Hassan Kukar spoke on the values and quality in the country’s education system adding that Nigeria’s leadership problems can be solved with right and quality education

Governor Godwin Obaseki appealed to parents to inculcate the habit of reading and learning with their wards

Parents and other stakeholders pledged their commitment to the sustainability of the Edo education reforms.