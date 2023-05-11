The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has congratulated the leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, on the occasion of his 97th birthday, describing him as a reference point for quality leadership.

Governor Akeredolu, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, said Pa Fasoranti is a committed and patriotic Nigerian whose passion and dedication to nation-building and national development is undisputable.

According to the Governor, despite his old age, the nonagenarian statesman is still committed to the nation’s democratic development and gains.

“Pa Fasoranti is our pride in Yorubaland. He is a leader and father of our race. We embrace his tenets and steadfastness. His passion for the development and progress of the country is commendable.

“Despite old age, Pa Fasoranti has continued to contribute meaningfully to the progress of our land and the country. He is not just a Yoruba leader; his foresight, commitment, and unwavering faith in humanity are unrivalled.

Advertisement

“Baba’s experience and advice are most desirable. He has navigated, over the years, the political terrain of our country. His wisdom, high moral value, and beliefs are essential guides for desired development. “ the statement reads.

The Governor also rejoiced with Pa Fasonrati for witnessing the return of the nation’s Presidency to the Southwest, praying God to give him good health and peace of mind to partake in the joy of ‘Renewed Hope’ that accompanies the new regime.