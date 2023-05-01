Workers in Nigeria today, May 1st have joined the rest of the world to mark this year’s International Workers Day.

In Abuja, the nation’s capital, the workers and other dignitaries converged on Eagle Square to celebrate the day.

As the world commemorates the 2023 May day celebration, workers in Nigeria are lamenting over unfair labour practices, like casualisation, non-payment of minimum wage by some state governments and private companies.

Advertisement

The day is set aside to commemorate achievements of workers and spread awareness about their exploitation.

In 1889, May 1st was chosen as the date for International Workers’ Day by socialists and labour activists, to commemorate the Hay market affair in Chicago, United States and the struggle for an eight-hour working day.

In Nigeria, May Day is a public holiday, set aside to remind stakeholders about the need to promote decent work.

In a joint address, the President’s of the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC and the Trade Union Congress TUC, Joe Ajaero and Festus Osifo, said that workers’ welfare is central to the achievement of socioeconomic justice which they said is key to national and global sustainability.

They said: “Equity, fairness and justice underpin the survival of societies and create resilience for Nations amid upheavals and turbulence.“

Advertisement

According to them, poor wages, increased decent work deficit, abuse of workplace rights and privileges, unpaid salaries and violation of rules of engagement are some of the issues that must be addressed by the government.