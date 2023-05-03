President Muhammadu Buhari has launched a new long-term national development plan called the Nigeria Agenda 2050 (NA 2050), which aims to ensure that the country attains a Per Capita GDP of $33,328 per annum, placing her among the top middle-income economies in the world by 2050.

The President inaugurated NA 2050 before the commencement of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the Council Chamber.

He said the Plan has the vision of a dynamic, industrialized and knowledge-based economy that generates inclusive and sustainable development for the country.

He added that given the measures already in place for continuous plan implementation, successive Administrations will find the document useful in the delivery of electoral promises.

President Buhari Commended the National Steering Committee, led by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed and the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, for delivering yet again, on this important national assignment, the President described the unveiling and public presentation of NA 2050 as another milestone in the ‘‘annals of history of the country’s planning experience, and post-independence.

He added that this feat has also shown the Administration’s commitment to planning and plan implementation since assumption of office on May 29, 2015.