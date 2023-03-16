The federal executive council has approved agenda 2050, a developmental plan that will create 165 million new jobs and reduce the number of people living in poverty to 2.1 million in 2050 from the 83 million people estimated in 2020.

This approval comes more that two years after president muhammadu buhari inaugurated the national steering Committee for the preparation of the medium term national development plan 2021 to 2025 and Nigeria agenda 2050.

The first task for Mr. President at this week’s federal executive council meeting was to swear in 7 reappointed board members of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission.

After signing the dotted lines on the presidential register, President Buhari congratulated them and wished them well.

The second assignment was presiding over deliberations and considerations of memos presented by ministers, heads of parastatals, and agencies.

The Federal Executive council approved the Nigeria Agenda 2050, a plan that seeks to increase real GDP growth by 7 percent and reduce the number of people living in poverty.

Minister of state for finance, budget, and national planning says this will take Nigeria to an upper middle-income country by 2050.

The Minister of Power disclosed that the council approved memos of the transition company of Nigeria for the variation of the contract to install substations in Nnewi and Onitsha.

Another contract was awarded for the construction of the Benin-Asaba road to link the second Niger Bridge, It seems the Buhari administration is determined to complete the construction of the second Niger Bridge before they exit.

It was also disclosed that 2.8 billion naira was approved for the national population census to purchase software that will enhance the conduct of the proposed headcount.

The Ministry of Petroleum and water resources also got approvals for the renewal of consultancy services and the award of contracts respectively.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return to Daura, his hometown where he will participate in Saturday’s governorship election, before returning again to Abuja to continue with the business of governance.

INEC COMMENCES DISTRIBUTION OF SENSITIVE MATERIALS

Inec has commenced the distribution of sensitive election materials to the 34 local government areas of katsina state for the Governorship and house of assembly elections on Saturday.

The early distribution is to ensure the timely arrival of election materials to the local government headquarters for onward distribution to polling units on election day.

The late arrival of election materials at various polling centers in the presidential election was one of the irregularities many observers recorded,and is why arrangements to ensure quicker results are being put in place.

Katsina has a voter population of about 3.6 million registered voters and about 6652 polling centers across the 34 local governments.

The last elections witnessed a large turnout of voters but were generally peaceful and even at the frontline local governments normally flagged as trouble spots.

Already the movement of sensitive materials to distant local government areas like Sabua Baure and others have started with heavy security escorts.

The representatives of the political parties and other observers were also watching closely to see that everything is done by the law.

The atmosphere at present is very calm and peaceful across the state despite the final mobilization being made by various parties ahead of the elections.

